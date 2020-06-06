Pangasinan town records 1st Covid-19 case

A 30-year-old female resident who is a locally stranded individual (LSI) is the first coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) case in this town.

In a phone interview Friday, Provincial Health Office (PHO) chief, Dr. Anna Ma. Teresa de Guzman said the female resident of Barangay Paitan who came from Quezon City tested positive of Covid-19 on Thursday.

Sta. Maria Mayor Julius Ramos, in a statement, said the LSI female was part of those tested in the town on June 1.

“We conducted targeted mass testing for front-liners and LSIs for the local government unit to determine our next action,” Ramos said.

He said the patient was placed in the town’s isolation facility and will be admitted to the Pangasinan Provincial Hospital on Friday.

Ramos said Barangays Paitan, Cauplasan, and Samon were placed under total lockdown in order to prevent the spread of the virus.

“We are now conducting contact tracing with all those exposed to the patient,” he said.

As of 9 a.m. Friday, Pangasinan has a total of 59 confirmed Covid-19 cases, 33 of whom have recovered, 17 were admitted, and nine have died.

Source: Philippines News Agency