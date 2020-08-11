Pangasinan town records 1st Covid-19 case

A 21-year-old male construction worker and resident of Barangay Esmeralda here is this town’s first coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) case.

In a statement Tuesday, Mayor Maria Theresa Rodriguez-Peralta confirmed the patient has tested positive for the virus after being swabbed on July 30, although he is asymptomatic.

“The patient travelled from Pasay City to Pangasinan without securing any travel document or authority from his place of origin and claims to have travelled via company transportation on July 25,” the statement said.

The reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test was administered by the Provincial Health Office (PHO) at the Tarlac-Pangasinan border to the patient and he has been isolated on Aug. 10, it added.

The local Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) has put into lockdown for seven days the village where the patient is residing to give way to the conduct of extensive contact tracing of the people whom the patient had close contact with.

“His immediate family members and other persons whom he had close contact with will undergo swab testing and be on strict home quarantine,” it said.

The municipal government has also advised the public to stay calm and continue taking all the necessary precautions and to strictly follow health protocols.

