Pangasinan town postpones Pindang Fest amid Covid 19 threat

The local government unit of Mangaldan has decided to defer the celebration of its Pindang (dried carabao meat) Festival scheduled in the first week of March along with other crowd drawing events due to the threat of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid 19).

In an Executive Order (EO) 2020 L 006 issued on Feb. 11 and posted on Facebook on Wednesday, Mayor Mary Marilyn Lambino declared an indefinite postponement of all public events and gatherings in the town.

Aside from the festival, the EO also covers the deferment of the town's fiesta, barangay fiestas, school activities such as the Junior Senior Promenade whether in public or private schools, alumni homecoming and batch reunions, sports tournaments, and other public gatherings.

Schools, offices, and business establishments are also directed to come up with guidelines to ensure the students and employees who are sick will not be allowed to enter school premises or workplaces, the EO stated.

In an interview Thursday, Councilor Aldrin Soriano said the postponement is a preventive measure against the Covid 19.

The EO was a result of a dialogue with residents of the town from different sectors who have expressed their take on the suggestion of the postponement, he said.

The Department of Health issued an advisory on Feb. 7 urging the public to refrain from attending, participating, and organizing events with a huge number of attendees due to Covid 19.

The regional and provincial health officers earlier said that Pangasinan remains to be free of the virus, saying persons under investigation (PUI) are not considered to be infected with the disease.

The first PUI recorded in Pangasinan is a 28 year old female, who is currently admitted and quarantined at the Region 1 Medical Center in Dagupan City since February 10.

Health officials said the patient is recovering.

