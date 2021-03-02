Pangasinan town eyes construction of processing plant, warehouse

The municipal government here is eyeing to build a fish processing plant and a National Food Authority (NFA) warehouse to benefit farmers and fisherfolk here.

In an interview Monday, Mayor Liseldo Calugay said there have been numerous requests from fish growers and operators due to the lack of a fish processing facility.

With the construction of the facility, Calugay said fish growers and operators would no longer need to manually deliver their harvests outside of town as investors and clients themselves would flock to Sual.

He said the facility would also potentially provide more jobs for residents and those even from nearby towns.

A large percentage of Sual’s fish produce is being exported to Metro Manila and other nearby provinces.

Sual contributes around 20.8 percent of the country’s total fish production.

Aside from bangus (milkfish), the town also produces tilapia, shrimps, and prawns in large quantities.

Meanwhile, the construction of an NFA warehouse would greatly benefit farmers, as it would also serve as trading hubs to sell their rice grains at a reasonable price.

Local farmers would also benefit from the program and technical support of NFA personnel, which would increase their harvest yield.

“We are looking forward to the construction of these facilities. It would really help us,” Calugay added.

Calugay, along with the members of the town’s Sangguniang Bayan (SB), invited officials from the Food Terminal Inc. (FTI) and the National Food Authority (NFA) for the construction of a fish processing facility and a warehouse.

