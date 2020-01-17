Pangasinan town exec urges mayors to help Taal victims

League of Municipalities of the Philippines (LMP)-Pangasinan chapter president Mayor Leopoldo Bataoil of this town is encouraging his fellow mayors in the province to extend support to the Taal Volcano eruption victims in Batangas.

I urge my fellow mayors to do their own initiative to help the victims in Batangas. Although, I know some of them (mayors) have already extended help through LMP national, he said in an interview Thursday.

Bataoil said LMP national has adopted some towns in Batangas to help, which were affected by the Taal Volcano's eruption.

LMP brought rice and canned goods in the area. Some of the mayors from different provinces donated cash to LMP for the purchase of the relief goods, he added.

LMP national, he said, advised all municipal mayors to do relief operations in disaster-stricken areas in the country, especially in Batangas.

The Lingayen municipality has initiated the collection of voluntary donations from the residents for the victims of the volcano's eruption.

This is voluntary to which we encourage our constituents. This weekend, we will arrange the transfer of the first batch of donations to the affected residents in Batangas, Bataoil said.

He urged his constituents to donate nebulizers, N95 face masks, asthma medicines, canned goods or foods in tetra packs, clothes, blanket, and bottled water.

We will also see the other needs of our fellow Filipinos in the area when our team gets there, he said.

As of January 16, a total of 15,525 families or 68,638 people in Batangas, Laguna, and Cavite were affected by the volcanic eruption.

Of this number, a total of 12,877 or 52,286 persons are taking temporary shelter in 257 evacuation centers, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said.

Source: Philippines News Agency