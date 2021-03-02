Pangasinan town employee faces theft by inducement rap

Police arrested on Monday a 48-year-old municipal employee in this town who allegedly induced a minor to steal close to half a million pesos from the municipal mayor’s residence.

In an interview, Staff Sgt. Rennon Mislang said the suspect, Eugenio Bumacod Jr., was identified through the testimony of the 14-year-old male.

“Mayor Liseldo Calugay allegedly noticed on Sunday evening that the money in his drawer in his home was scattered that prompted him to investigate and found out that the 14-year-old son of one of his staff was stealing from his drawer since September last year,” Mislang said.

The total cash stolen from him amounted to PHP497,000, he said.

Mislang said the minor admitted that he was allegedly induced by Bumacod to take money from Calugay since he has access to his home.

“He was allegedly told that the money he would steal will be used for their daily needs since he sometimes eats at the suspect’s house as he played online games with the suspect’s son,” he added.

The suspect allegedly used the money to renovate his house, put up a small store, among others, Mislang said.

Cases of theft by inducement and child abuse will be filed against the suspect, while the minor will just serve as a witness, he added.

Source: Philippines News Agenc