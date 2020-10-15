Pangasinan town cop returns P3-M jewelry, cash

The Pangasinan Police Provincial Office (PPPO) has lauded Cpl. Marold Ferrer Cabrera of this town for returning a bag containing PHP200,000 cash and jewelry worth over PHP3 million to its owner.

In an interview on Thursday, Cabrera said he is happy to give honor to God who sees everything, even things done in private, and to the institution where he belongs, the Philippine National Police.

Cabrera said he was not tempted to keep the cash and jewelry although his salary was just enough for the needs of his three children and wife who stays at home to take care of their household.

“Pinandigan ko ‘yong pagiging Kristiyano. Sa totoo lang ‘yon naman ang normal na dapat gawin, ang ibalik sa may-ari ang hindi sa’yo. Kaya lang, nagiging big deal kasi hindi na siguro ito normal (I stood true to being a Christian. In fact, returning something that is not yours to the rightful owner should be a normal thing to do. But it has become a big deal maybe because it is not a normal thing anymore),” he added.

Cabrera recalled that he found the bag containing cash and jewelry when he was eating at a restaurant along the highway at the border of Pangasinan and Tarlac on Sept. 18.

“I was eating there when I noticed that a woman with a group of people also eating at that place left her bag. I got the bag and checked its content. When I saw that it has money, I brought it inside my car and followed the woman’s car,” he said.

Cabrera eventually caught up to the woman’s car since it stopped along Tarlac road.

“I knew they were going to stop because probably at that time, she already noticed that her bag was missing and they were already panicking,” he added.

Cabrera then returned the bag to the woman’s driver who approached his car.

“They were trying to contact me through text messages asking if I was the one who found the bag but I refused to reply since it was already returned to them until our PPPO director himself asked about the incident. I was told that the woman has contacted the central office to report what has happened,” he added.

Pangasinan Police Provincial director Col. Redrico Maranan awarded a letter of commendation to Cpl. Marold Ferrer Cabrera (middle) on Oct. 12, 2020.

On October 12, the PPPO awarded Cabrera a letter of commendation for his good deeds.

“Ibalik may-ari maaring pagsubok lamang ito. Ang nakagawian natin ay isipin na biyaya ito. Ang Diyos maraming kaparaanan para bigyan tayo ng pagpapala, hindi niya loloobin na mawalan o malungkot ang iba para magkaroon ka. Ibalik yon kasi marami pang pagpapala dyan na matatanggap mo (We should return whatever we found that is not ours because it may just be a trial. We are so used to thinking that if we found something, it may be a blessing. But God has many ways to bless us, He would not intend that somebody will lose something or be sad so that others would get that something. Just return it and I believe we will receive more blessings),” Cabrera said.

