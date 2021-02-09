Pangasinan town allots P15-M for Covid-19 vaccine

The municipal government here has allocated an initial PHP15 million for the procurement of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) vaccine once an approved brand by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) becomes available.

In a statement issued on Monday, Mayor Marilyn Lambino said among the priorities for the first batch of recipients of the vaccine are the front-liners.

“The PHP15 million is just an initial fund for the purchase of Covid-19 vaccine. We will look for additional funds so that more of our constituents will be vaccinated,” she said.

Lambino said the Rural Health Unit (RHU) of the town will lead the vaccination program once the vaccines are available.

“Titiyakin po natin na mauunang mabakunahan ang mga front-liners, at isusunod ang mga kababayan nating karapat-dapat na magkaroon ng bakuna gaya ng mga senior citizens at mga vulnerable residents (We will make sure that the priorities are the front-liners, followed by the other residents who needed to be vaccinated such as the senior citizens and vulnerable residents),” she added.

The Sangguniang Bayan in this town has approved the resolution authorizing Lambino to enter into a memorandum of agreement with a legitimate vaccine provider for the procurement of Covid-19 vaccines.

The said measure will need approval from the Sangguniang Panlalawigan before the municipality could enter into a tripartite agreement regarding the Covid-19 vaccine procurement.