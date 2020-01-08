Pangasinan to mark Veterans’ Day on Jan. 9

The veterans and members of the allied forces who fought to liberate the country during the World War (WW) II will be honored on the 13th Pangasinan Veterans' Day celebration and the commemoration of the 75th Landing of General Douglas McArthur in Lingayen Gulf on Thursday.

In an interview Wednesday, provincial information officer Orpheus Velasco said some 30 oldest Pangasinan WW-II veterans will be receiving the United States (US) Congressional Gold Medals to recognize their bravery to be conferred by US Embassy Senior Defense Officer Stephen Ma and Governor Amado Espino III.

A medical mission for the veterans and their families will be conducted at the Provincial Training and Development Center 1, while tokens will also be given to them, he said.

Velasco added the governor will also address a testimonial message and present the commemorative medallions to all the surviving WW-II veterans.

A film, which features the bravery of the WW-II veterans and the allied forces, will also be staged at the Capitol Plaza at 6 p.m. on Thursday.

The event will be highlighted with a wreath-laying ceremony at the Veterans' Memorial Park in Capitol Complex.

Department of the Interior and Local Government Secretary Eduardo AAo will be the guest of honor and speaker, and is expected to deliver a message during the commemorative program.

Australian Ambassador Steven Robinson, together with other provincial officials, will lead the inauguration of the Royal Australian Navy Marker.

Before the scheduled activities, former Catholic Bishops' Conference of the Philippines president and Lingayen-Dagupan Archbishop Socrates Villegas will celebrate the thanksgiving mass.

Source: Philippines News Agency