Pangasinan to experience effects of El Niño until May this year

DAGUPAN CITY: The province of Pangasinan is expected to experience drought and humid weather as part of the El Niño phenomenon until May this year, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) office here said. PAGASA-Dagupan City chief meteorological officer Jose Estrada Jr., in an interview on Tuesday, said the effects of the dry spell became evident since last December and is forecast to peak this month. He said the amount of rainfall to date is below normal, with the normal rainfall condition equivalent to 21 to 60 percent reduction from average rainfall, while way below normal rainfall coverage is equivalent to more than 60 percent reduction from the average. 'Based on our forecast, there will only be four days of rainfall in the province this month and the amount is still below the normal level,' he said. PAGASA data show that average rainfall in Pangasinan over a 30-year period until 2020 stood at 26 mm in December and January, 24 mm in February, 25 m m in March, 23 mm in April, and 18 mm in May. The shortage in the amount of rainfall affects the water level in the San Roque Dam, which is now 256.21 meters above sea level (masl), lower compared to its 280 masl normal level. Estrada said this affects the farmlands, especially those in need of irrigation. 'Some of the farmers who are planting rice opted for other crops that do not require much water,' he said. Also, Estrada attributed the prevalent influenza-like illnesses to the humid weather during daytime because of the El Niño phenomenon and the cold weather at night. The dry spell is expected to end by May, or when the southwest monsoon is forecast to start entering the country's weather system around the third week of April or early May, he said. Thus, he advised the public to take precautionary measures to mitigate or adapt to the effects of El Niño. 'Farmers should be wise in allocating their water supply for their farms while for the rest of us, let us conserve water and stay healthy,' he said. The National Economic and Development Authority-Ilocos Region has advised the public to take precautionary measures such as improvement of irrigation canals, construction of rainwater harvesting structures and installation of pump and engine sets, repair and rehabilitation of water harvesting structures for the rainy season, provision of early maturing or short gestation and drought tolerant rice seed varieties, and distribution of fertilizer and other soil ameliorants. Source: Philippines News Agency