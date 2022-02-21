﻿Pangasinan State University eyes F2F classes in 2nd quarter

The nine campuses of the Pangasinan State University (PSU) are now 70 percent prepared for the implementation of limited face-to-face (F2F) classes in the second quarter of this year.

In an interview on Friday, PSU president Dr. Dexter Buted said the policies and guidelines for the limited F2F classes are all set but they are still in the process of purchasing the materials and equipment needed.

“The budget for the limited F2F is at least PHP20 million to buy television sets, lapels, air purifiers, additional ventilation, health equipment materials, dividers, among others,” he said.

PSU has also allotted PHP25 million for the internet connection in the entire campus.

“We want the internet connection to be per classroom,” he added.

Buted said PSU’s curriculum is currently focusing on theoretical learning while the technical and laboratories including experimentation will be starting in either April or May this year.

He said in-campus classes will be voluntary and blended learning will still be available for those who prefer virtual learning.

“We can only accommodate 15 to 20 students per classroom but we are catering to more than 31,800 students across the nine campuses so we really need to plan the shifting. The ratio of teacher-student is still a challenge so we are in the process of recruiting new teachers as well,” he added.

Buted also said the Department of Health has inspected some of their campuses to check on their compliance with the protocols against coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

The courses that will run the pilot implementation of F2F classes this year are nursing, engineering, hotel, and restaurant management, information technology, welding, electrical, and automotive, among others.

