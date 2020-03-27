Pangasinan records 6 Covid-19 cases

The Pangasinan Provincial Health Office (PHO) recorded on Friday six cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) in the province.

Based on PHO monitoring posted on its official Facebook page, three of the Covid-19 patients have died while the other three are still admitted at the hospital.

The latest patient who died Thursday was from Urbiztondo town.

The fifth case in the province is a 70-year-old male, brother of the 68-year-old Filipino-American citizen who died last March 18 due to Covid-19. Both were from Rosales town.

The patient is in stable condition.

PHO chief, Dr. Anna Ma. Teresa de Guzman assured the public they are carrying out extensive contact tracing.

“Ninety-eight percent of the persons who had direct contact with the Fil-Am deceased Covid-19 patient was already traced,” she said.

Meanwhile, another patient under investigation (PUI) died Thursday while awaiting test results.

De Guzman said the PUI passed away after being admitted to the Region 1 Medical Center in Dagupan City.

The PUI is a 25-year-old male Filipino who hails from Barangay Ranao in Bani town, and had travelled to Tondo, Manila.

The result of the PUI’s swab test will come out a few days from now, de Guzman said.

Meanwhile, some PUIs were already discharged from the hospitals after testing negative for Covid-19 and showing no symptoms within the 14-day quarantine.

Of the 44 PUIs, 28 have been discharged and 14 are still at the hospitals, de Guzman added.

Pangasinan now has two PUIs who died while waiting for test results.

There are already a total of 71,624 persons under monitoring (PUMs) in the province, 9,285 of them completed quarantine period while 62,306 are under 14-day quarantine.

Thirty-three of them have not completed the quarantine as they are not from the province and went back to their residence. Source: Philippines News Agency