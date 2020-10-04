Pangasinan records 57 new coronavirus recoveries

The Provincial Health Office (PHO) recorded 57 new recoveries among confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) patients in the province as of Sunday morning.

In an interview, PHO chief Dr. Anna Ma. Teresa de Guzman said most of the cases in the province are asymptomatic and do not belong to the vulnerable group thus the high chances of recovering from the virus.

“The virus is self-limiting even if the patient was not cured as long as the immune system was strengthened and the patient does not have comorbidities, he or she has high chances of recovering,” she said.

De Guzman also attributed the recovery to the expertise, commitment, and passion of the health workers assisting and supporting the Covid-19 patients, as well as the readiness of the hospitals with equipment and medications.

She said the complications of patients with Covid-19 were mostly the causes of death among them.

“Plus risk factors like if the patient is a smoker, elderly or vulnerable, and has comorbidities, they are the ones who hardly recover,” she added.

Meanwhile, the PHO recorded its highest number of new confirmed Covid-19 cases so far with 115 on Saturday.

De Guzman traced the increase to expanded targeted mass testing in the province and the intensified contact tracing.

She added that since most of the infected cases are front-line workers, it could also be due to weak immune systems because of their strenuous duties.

De Guzman said the increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in the province can also be due to the lack of discipline among residents in observing health protocols and locally stranded individuals and repatriated overseas Filipino workers not following isolation and quarantine protocols.

She said out of the total number of new confirmed cases, 79 were authorized persons outside of residence working in a company at Barangay Tebag in this town.

Through an executive order (EO) issued on Saturday, Mayor Joel delos Santos established zonal containment in the affected areas as a strategic response protocol for the next 14 days in coordination with Region 1 (Ilocos) Inter-Agency Task Force.

Granular lockdowns and enhanced community quarantines have already been set in place in the affected barangays along with the imposition of the quarantines, and ongoing intensified contact tracing.

“The local government unit is already looking for an isolation facility where they could confine the patients as most of them are asymptomatic,” de Guzman said.

Meanwhile, the latest Covid-19 death recorded in the province was the Liga ng mga Barangay Provincial president and Board Member Jose “Lito” Peralta Jr. from Balungao town.

As of 9 a.m. on Sunday, Pangasinan recorded 657 recovered patients out of the 1,124 total cases, 429 are confined, while 38 have died.

Source: Philippines News Agency