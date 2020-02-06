Pangasinan records 313 dengue cases from Jan.1-Feb.3

The Provincial Health Office (PHO) of Pangasinan recorded 313 dengue cases without fatality in the province from Jan. 1 to Feb. 3 this year, an official reported on Thursday.

In a forum, PHO chief, Dr. Anna Ma. Teresa de Guzman said although the number is 33 percent lower than the 473 cases in the same period last year, 100 of the total cases this year were recorded in central Pangasinan just last week.

We are monitoring dengue all-year-round rather than the 2019 novel coronavirus (nCoV)," she said.

The towns and cities under PHO's watch list for dengue are Binmaley with 28 cases; Calasiao with 22 cases; San Carlos City and Sta. Barbara with 27 cases each; Urdaneta City with 22 cases; Mangaldan with 17 cases; and Malasiqui with 16 cases, she said.

Meanwhile, Dagupan City, which is a chartered city, has 28 dengue cases during the same period.

De Guzman said hospitals under the provincial government have fast lanes with readily available blood bags for dengue patients.

Patients in the emergency rooms manifesting dengue symptoms immediately undergo a rapid test, she said.

The mobile health caravan dubbed 'Kalusugan Karaban' also banners the campaign against dengue of the provincial government. The provincial government also established a provincial blood network, which goes around the province weekly to hold bloodletting activities in towns and cities of the province for blood supplies, she added.

