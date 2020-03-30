Pangasinan records 13 cases for Covid-19

The Pangasinan Provincial Health Office (PHO) recorded a total of 13 cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) in the province as of 9 a.m. Monday (March 30).

In an interview, PHO chief, Dr. Anna de Guzman said that five out of the 13 cases have died.

Among the patients who have recently died is a 72-year-old female resident of Barangay Obong, Basista town who passed away on March 24. She had travel history to Manila.

“Her cause of death was typical pneumonia. However, the laboratory results were completed on March 27, and we were notified on March 28 regarding the (positive) result,” de Guzman said.

One of the patients in Malasiqui town also succumbed to Covid-19. He is 70 years old from Barangay Bolaoit, who had a travel history to Pasig City, de Guzman said.

Other deceased in the province are from Bayambang, Urbiztondo, and Rosales towns.

The other remaining cases are currently admitted to the hospitals in the province.

Meanwhile, the latest confirmed patient for Covid-19 is a 75-year-old female from Bayambang town who also traveled to Metro Manila, de Guzman said.

The 12th patient is a resident of Barangay Cablong in Pozorrubio town, while the 11th case is a 67-year-old female resident of Barangay Coldit, Asingan town who has had a travel history to London.

De Guzman added the 10th confirmed case is a 75-year-old male residing at Barangay Poblacion Infanta town. He had no travel history to any place with confirmed Covid-19 cases.

The laboratory results of three patients under investigation (PUIs) who died on March 25, 26, and 29, from the towns of Lingayen, Bani, and Bayambang, respectively, are still unavailable.

De Guzman said medical certificates will now be required for individuals who enter the provincial border. This is in addition to the now required quarantine pass.

This, after a PUI from Bugallon town who was from Metro Manila was able to pass through several quarantine checkpoints when his test results came out the following day, and he tested positive for Covid-19.

Meanwhile, the wife of the first Covid-19 patient recorded in the province died on March 28.

Reports from the deceased’s close kin said she died at 11:30 a.m., a day after being put on a ventilator at the Lung Center of the Philippines due to complications.

She died due to pneumonia, the kin said.

As of this posting, Pangasinan recorded 14 PUIs admitted in hospitals, and 44,712 persons under monitoring who are undergoing 14-day quarantine.

