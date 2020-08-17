Pangasinan records 11 Covid-19 recoveries

The Provincial Health Office (PHO) recorded 11 recoveries from the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) on Sunday and Monday.

In a statement, the PHO, through the Provincial Information Office, said seven recoveries were recorded on Sunday, including a 39-year-old female, a 12-year-old male, and a 56-year-old female, all from San Nicolas town.

The other recovered patients are a 37-year-old female from Pozorrubio town, a 32-year-old male from Urdaneta City, a 52-year-old male from Basista town, and a 50-year-old male from Urdaneta City.

On Monday, four more patients recovered including a 39-year-old male from Urbiztondo town, a 36-year-old male from Urdaneta City, a 44-year-old male, and a 61-year-old male, both from Umingan town.

As of August 17, the PHO said Pangasinan recorded a total of 250 Covid-19 recoveries.

Meanwhile, six new Covid-19 confirmed cases were listed in the province on Sunday.

As of 9 a.m. on August 17, Pangasinan has a total of 298 confirmed cases, 36 are admitted to the hospital or isolation facilities, 250 have recovered, and 12 have died.

