Pangasinan police shootfest raises funds for ill colleagues

MALASIQUI: The Pangasinan Police Provincial Office (PPPO) started a two-day shoot fest on Friday to raise funds for 21 ill officers In an interview, PPPO director Col. Jeff Fanged said parts of the proceeds of the invitational fundraising activity will go to the medication and other needs of their members, some of whom are bedridden, undergoing dialysis or are cancer patients. Participants paid PHP600 (police) and PHP700 (for guests) as registration fees. 'Kailangan din alagaan ang mga tumulong sa pagganap sa serbisyo. In our own little way, ito yong hinahandog para makatulong kahit papano sa kanila (We also need to take care of those who have rendered service. This is our little way to ease their plights),' Fanged said. PPPO recently raised PHP855,000 from a June shoot-for-a-cause event to help sick officers and for the construction of a day care center for the children of employees. He said presidential son and Ilocos Norte 1st District Rep. Sandro Marcos also chipped in PHP100,000. Source: Philippines News Agency