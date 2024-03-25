Pangasinan police seizes P3.4-M ‘shabu’

MALASIQUI: A 45-year-old male from Navotas City yielded an almost 500 grams of suspected shabu worth around PHP3.4 million during a buy-bust operation in Rosales town over the weekend. In an interview on Monday, Pangasinan Police Provincial Office information officer Capt. Renan dela Cruz said the suspect, alias 'Asiong', was arrested on Saturday in Barangay Carmen East, Rosales during an operation spearheaded by the Ilocos Police Regional Office Drug Enforcement Unit. "The suspect has been under monitoring for a couple of weeks already," he said, adding the suspect in now under the custody of the Rosales police. The Ilocos Police Regional Office (PRO-1) said the suspect is considered a high-value target given the amount of illegal drugs he was transacting. "This accomplishment is in line with our efforts of strengthening the robust quad concept in the execution of police operations particularly on our anti-illegal drug campaign," PRO-1 director Brig. Gen. Lou Frias Evangelista in a statement. Source: P hilippines News Agency