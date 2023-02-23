Pangasinan mechanic rekindles love for scrap metal art

POZORRUBIO: For a 55-year-old mechanic in this town, it is never too late to pick up a hobby and become an artist in the process after he was finally able to build his masterpieces from scrap metals in his workplace.

Denis Fernandez started welding metal scraps into art pieces with his artistic and vivid imagination in 2016.

“Bata pa ako gusto ko ng gawin ito kaya lang mahal yong pangwelding tapos mahal pa ang kuryente (I wanted to do this since I was young but the welding equipment is expensive as well as electricity),” he said.

Fernandez studied architecture in college but did not finish due to financial constraints. His late father eventually taught him how to fix cars.

He said his interest in scrap metal art was rekindled when he worked at a car assembly factory in Japan.

“I was amazed at how the cars came to be. It was like a puzzle as we put the pieces together and form a beautiful outcome,” he said.

In 2016, he was finally able to pursue his long-overdue passion for scrap metal art with his basic welding machine.

“Ang pinakauna kong ginawa ay agila. Mahilig kasi ako sa nature kaya kadalasan tungkol sa nature ginagawa ko (The very first piece I did was an eagle. I like nature a lot so most of my artworks are about nature),” Fernandez said.

He said he was lucky he had already jump started his hobby years before the pandemic hit the country in 2020 and so he used the time during the lockdown to further hone his craft.

“Malaking tulong kasi nung pandemic mas marami akong nagawa (It is a big help during the pandemic because I was able to do a lot of artworks),” he said.

Fernandez said his scrap metal art kept him busy during the pandemic and greatly helped his mental health.

“Marami ang nadi-depress nun dahil sa nangyari at walang magawa sa bahay pero ako mayroon akong pinagkaabalahan (many have been depressed because of what happened and many have nothing to do in their houses during that time but I have my hobby),” he said.

He said his hobby is also his way of helping the environment by turning rusted metals for disposal into something beautiful.

“Kaysa ibenta ng mura yong mga scrap eh nagiging display sa bahay or sa garden (Instead of selling the scraps cheaply they become a display in houses or gardens),” he said.

Fernandez has already made over a hundred scrap metal art pieces, some he has sold while others he has gifted to friends or family members.

“Sana may ma-inspire din ako sa ginagawa ko kasi ako nag-ienjoy talaga (I hope I would be able to inspire others because as for me I am really enjoying what I am doing),” he said.

Source: Philippines News Agency