Pangasinan make-up artist to give free service to front-liners

Ten front-liners who are soon-to-be brides will receive a free bridal make-up service from a 26-year-old home-based make-up artist here soon as the quarantine period is over.

In an interview Tuesday, Froilan Cortez, locally known as Lian Lang from Barangay Salay, said offering free service to front-liners who are set to tie the knot is his “own little way of appreciating their sacrifices.”

He owns the Lian Lang’s Beauty Republic, mostly catering to weddings, where he tends to brides and their entourage.

“It just popped up. Yun lang naisip kung way para naman after ng pandemic na ito, mapaganda sila sa importanteng araw ng buhay nila (I thought of this as a way so that after the pandemic, they will be very beautiful on that very important moment of their lives,” Cortez said.

He uploaded a photo on his social media account with the caption, intending to render his service to 10 front-liners set to be wed soon and the slots were immediately filled.

Cortez urged other hair and make-up artists to do the same.

Although his job has been affected due to the coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic, he keeps an optimistic viewpoint.

“Kapit lang. Kaya natin itong lahat (Just hold on. We can all do this),” he said.

Cortez added he will immediately start his bridal make-up service once the lockdown ends.

Cortez started to do make-up as a hobby in 2015, which eventually turned out to be his career.

