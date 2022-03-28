﻿Pangasinan logs zero new Covid-19 cases

The province of Pangasinan logged zero new coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases for two consecutive days over the weekend based on the data from the Provincial Health Office (PHO).

The active cases in Pangasinan dropped to 14 on Saturday and Sunday, with one case from Dagupan City, an independent component city in the province.

Since the pandemic began, the province now has a total of 43,070 confirmed cases.

On Sunday, two recoveries were recorded, pushing the total number of recoveries to 41,725 while 1,331 patients have died due to Covid-19 complications.

Meanwhile, the town of Rosales has the most active cases with five patients, followed by the capital town of Lingayen with two active cases.

One active case has been recorded in the towns of Bani, Binmaley, Mangaldan, Sta. Barbara, Urbiztondo, San Carlos City, and Dagupan City.

Despite the declining trend of Covid-19 cases, the provincial government, through the PHO, is urging the public to observe and adhere to standard health protocols to prevent the sudden surge of infection.

PHO chief Dr. Anna Ma. Teresa de Guzman earlier attributed the high vaccination rate in the province to the continuing decline in the number of coronavirus confirmed cases.

The provincial government of Pangasinan has fully vaccinated against Covid-19 some 1.9 million residents, or 75.20 percent of the eligible target population as of March 21.

De Guzman said three million Pangasinenses received their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine and 1.8 million were fully vaccinated.

She said the remaining number of Pangasinenses who have not availed of the vaccines are mostly under the 5 to 11 years old age group, while some still have fear of the injection and side effects.

De Guzman said those who have comorbidities were unable to get clearance while others did not receive the jabs due to their religious beliefs.

