Pangasinan LGU reminds teens to stay at home amid pandemic

The local government unit (LGU) here has reminded those aged 20 and below to abide by the guidelines of the modified general community quarantine (MGCQ) and stay at home amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

The Bayambang police on Tuesday nabbed some 55 young people for violating the MGCQ guidelines.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, the LGU, through its Balon Bayambang page, said the youngsters were brought to the Bayambang events center where they listened to a lecture of the police and the Municipal Social Welfare and Development Office (MSWDO).

“According to the MSWDO, the intervention program will continue and will be monitored by their office with the help of the barangay officials,” the post read.

It said the parents of the youths underwent counseling.

“The parents were involved by the MSWDO to ensure that the young people learned from their intervention program,” the LGU said.

The LGU and police continue to strictly implement the quarantine protocols since there is still no vaccine for Covid-19 and the residents are expected to comply with the guidelines for the safety of the public.

Under MGCQ, 20 years old and below, as well as 60 years old and above, are not allowed to go outside their homes unless it is for essential purposes.

Meanwhile, some 14 adults have been also apprehended for not wearing a face mask, not complying with physical distancing, and motorcycle back riding

Source: Philippines News Agency