Pangasinan launches tourism cops unit

The Pangasinan Police Provincial Office (PPPO) launched on Thursday its Bicycle Patrol Cops (BPC) unit that will assist tourists and prevent crime in the tourist spots of the province.

In an interview Thursday, PPPO provincial director Col. Redrico Maranan said the unit is composed of 20 bicycle-riding police patrol with a 10-man rotation every day.

The BPCs will begin their duty from 5 a.m. until 5 p.m. Afterwards, the mobile and motorcycle patrol will take over, he said.

However, their patrol hours will be extended during the peak season like on summer and Holy Week, he added.

The 20 bicycles, plus reflectorized vests and cyclist's pouch, were donated by the Public Safety Savings and Loan Association Inc. (PSSLAI).

Maranan said the BPC will soon undergo additional training.

We will include teaching them different languages as part of their training as we anticipate that soon, there will be more foreign tourists in the area as development is continuously being pushed by the mayor (Leopoldo Bataoil) of Lingayen, he said.

The first BPC unit will be deployed at the Lingayen-Binmaley baywalk.

There are portions of the baywalk stretch where motorized vehicles are prohibited to pass. Our policemen will be able to respond and patrol using bikes, Maranan said, adding their patrol rounds would also include the Provincial Capitol compound.

Meanwhile, the PPPO will also deploy another BPC unit at Daang Kalikasan in Mangatarem, Pangasinan once a new set of bicycles from PSSLAI arrives.

Daang Kalikasan is becoming a tourist attraction because of its beautiful scenery and zigzag road.

Source: Philippines News Agency