Pangasinan governor creates more key offices, partnerships

Pangasinan governor Ramon Guico III’s first 100 days in office was marked with the establishment of key offices and partnership agreements with different institutions as the foundation of good governance.

In his speech on Friday, Guico said offices, such as the Provincial Economic Development and Investment Promotion, Provincial Hospital Management Services, and Baywalk Development and Management were created, while the Provincial Volunteers Office is underway.

“The creation of the Provincial Economic Development and Investment and Promotion Office will help the province with the good atmosphere of putting up businesses in the province in line with the goal of generating job opportunities for the people through ease of doing business in Pangasinan,” he said.

Guico said the Provincial Hospital Management Services Office was established to simplify the operation and management of the 14 hospitals run by the province, including maximum utilization of available resources.

“We would like to segregate public health with the hospital operations for a more effective and efficient delivery of health services in the anticipation of the implementation of the Universal Health Care Law,” he added.

The Baywalk Development and Management Office, Guico said, would regulate tourism activity within the bay walk area in Lingayen and Binmaley towns.

“This is also to regulate the construction of infrastructures there and to ensure they adhere to existing ordinances and building codes. Also, to ensure compliance to environmental laws and maintain peace and order,” he said.

Guico said the creation of the Provincial Volunteers Office, which aims to revive and strengthen the spirit of volunteerism and instill patriotism as well as nationalism, is ongoing.

He said Pangasinan is set to host this year’s National Volunteers’ Month.

Meanwhile, Guico said the provincial government and the Department of Health (DOH), through the Regional 1 Medical Center (R1MC) and the Pangasinan State University, forged a partnership through a memorandum of agreement (MOA) for healthcare services and research, respectively.

“The DOH through R1MC will provide the provincial government-run hospitals with additional doctors, nurses, medical technicians, pharmacies, and other healthcare workers enabling the capitol to save funds, which could be utilized for other purposes,” he said.

The partnership in healthcare will also help achieve the higher level of accreditation of the hospitals, he added.

Guico said the MOA with PSU is mutually beneficial in terms of sharing resources and assets.

“The Center for Pangasinan Studies will serve as the research arm of the capitol. Different decisions of the province should be evidence-based,” he said.

Other accomplishments

Guico said the province has also initiated the planning and coordination among agencies for the proposed construction of the Pangasinan East-West Expressway.

“All of our congressmen agreed to the alignment and establishment of this very important thoroughfare. The expressway will open up the province to more growth centers, economic zones, and better mobility of people, goods, and services,” he said, adding it would also boost tourism.

Guico said his administration has also intensified the housekeeping and transparency drive that led to the removal of employees who were abusive in the exercise of their power that resulted in an increased collection of real property tax.

The provincial government has also initiated legal action to protect the territorial boundaries, especially in Barangay Malico in San Nicolas town, which is at the boundary of the province and Sta. Fe, Nueva Vizcaya.

He said the boundary dispute of the province with Benguet involving Sison town is being handled by the legal team in the same way as Barangay Malico.

“We will continue to protect and fight for what belongs to Pangasinan,” Guico said.

Source: Philippines News Agency