﻿Pangasinan feted as among PH most competitive provinces

The province of Pangasinan ranked 16th in the top 20 most competitive provinces in the country in the 2021 Cities and Municipalities Competitiveness Index (CMCI) survey of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI).

In a phone interview on Thursday, DTI Pangasinan provincial director Natalia Dalaten said the province’s ranking rose from 30th in 2020 to 16th last year out of the 81 provinces in the country.

“The CMCI is the measurement of the overall competitiveness of the LGUs (local government units) in the field of government efficiency, economic dynamism, resiliency, and innovation,” she said.

Pangasinan Governor Amado Espino III thanked the DTI for the commendation.

“Let me convey my sincerest gratitude and appreciation to the DTI especially DTI-Region I and DTI-Pangasinan, headed by regional director Grace Falgui-Baluyan and provincial director Natalia Dalaten, for recognizing the province of Pangasinan as one of the top 20 of the Most Competitive Provinces nationwide,” he said in his video message on February 8.

Espino also extolled various city and municipal LGUs in Pangasinan which have brought pride and honor to the province for their active participation in the CMCI.

“Congratulations to the city and municipal LGUs all over (the) Ilocos Region that likewise made it to the top. Let’s continue to work together for the good of the province and the region as well,” he added.

Other city and municipal LGU awardees in Pangasinan are the towns of Sto. Tomas, Manaoag, Lingayen, Balungao, Labrador, Calasiao, Bayambang, Tayug, Sison, Umingan, Malasiqui, Basista, Urdaneta City, Dagupan City, and San Carlos City.

Dagupan City was awarded as it ranked first in overall competitiveness among component cities in the Ilocos Region.

The DTI said the CMCI is an annual ranking of different cities and municipalities in the country based on a tool developed by the National Competitiveness Council (NCC).

The tool is positioned to empower LGUs by measuring their current level of competitiveness against global standards, identifying areas for growth and development, and introducing possible reforms and initiatives to further boost local competitiveness.

The framework of the CMCI is drawn from a goal to make the country more globally competitive by measuring local competitiveness based on four major criteria –economic dynamism, government efficiency, infrastructure, and resiliency.

Source: Philippines News Agency