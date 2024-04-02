Pangasinan execs push for alternative learning modes amid extreme heat

Pangasinan: Some local chief executives in Pangasinan urged their Department of Education (DepEd) district offices to implement alternative delivery modes (ADM) to help learners and teachers cope with the hot weather made worse by the El Niño phenomenon. In a phone interview on Tuesday, Calasiao town Mayor Kevin Roy Macanlalay, who was the first to cancel face-to-face classes on Tuesday, said he directed school principals to suspend in-person classes for the safety of the learners and teachers if the heat index soar to 'danger' category (42 to 51 degrees Celsius). 'It (face-to-face class suspension) will depend on the status of schools since not all schools in the town are faced with direct heat as some have trees and remain cool despite the high heat index. It will now be the decision of the principals,' he said. Macanlalay asked school officials to prepare for the needs of the learners, such as drinking water and appliances to help maintain ventilation in classrooms, if ever they decide to hold face-to-f ace classes instead of ADM. 'We also advised the learners and teachers to wear loose or comfortable clothing and to stay hydrated,' he said. Asingan town Mayor Carlos Lopez Jr., in a separate interview, said he had a consultation meeting with school officials and they have initially agreed to implement ADM until the weather becomes conducive for learning. He said the decision to cancel face-to-face classes on Tuesday was due to the demand of parents who are worried for the welfare of their children. Dagupan City Mayor Belen Fernandez, in her Facebook post, said school officials have the discretion to choose their mode of learning. Schools in Dagupan will be on ADM until Thursday. Face-to-face classes in Mangaldan, San Manuel, Sta. Barbara, and Mapandan towns, as well as in four schools in Sto. Tomas, were also suspended during the day. Also, classes in 463 of the 661 schools in Pangasinan II-Schools District Office, which has jurisdiction over the first, second, and third districts, shifted to ADM as o f 10:00 a.m. Source: Philippines News Agency