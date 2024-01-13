Pangasinan environment office encourages use of e-vehicles

DAGUPAN CITY: The Community Environment and Natural Resources Office (Cenro) in Central Pangasinan is supporting the use of electric vehicles as it promotes clean energy for better air quality. Cenro ecosystem management officer Ma Angelica Esteban, during the launching of the e-vehicle charging station at SM Center Mall here on Saturday, said zero-tailpipe emission vehicles help improve air quality. In 2022, the Philippines ranked 69th with most polluted air out of 131 countries, according to the World Air Quality Report by Swiss air quality technology company IQAir. The same report said Taguig was the country's most polluted city. "Because of this, under the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. as emphasized in his second State of the Nation Address, we remain committed to global decarbonization goals and the redirection of our carbon footprint by shifting from fossil fuels to renewable energy sources," Esteban said in her speech. She cited an analysis made during the pandemic that the dai ly global carbon emissions decreased by 17 percent and the population weighted concentration of greenhouse gas emissions reduced by 60 percent as transportation was halted and most people opted to either walk or go biking. "The significant data encouraged vehicle companies around the world to promote e-vehicles as key technology to curb oil use and combat climate change," Esteban said. She added that with e-vehicles going mainstream, the presence of charging stations benefits owners and encourages the use of this clean energy technology. SM Center Dagupan mall manager Eileen Delos Santos vowed the management's commitment to support the efforts of the government for cleaner air quality and climate change mitigation. The charging stations are open for free to e-vehicle owners from 10 am. to 9 p.m. daily. It is the second mall in Pangasinan that has e-vehicle charging stations. The other one is in Urdaneta City. Source: Philippines News Agency