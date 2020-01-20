Pangasinan enforces protocol vs. ASF anew

The provincial government of Pangasinan is implementing the 1-7-10 protocol of the Department of Agriculture (DA) anew to manage and control the African swine fever (ASF) from spreading as hogs from two towns in the province tested positive last week.

In an emergency meeting on Sunday, Governor Amado Espino III ordered the Task Force ASF to intensify measures to stop the spread of the virus.

The 1-7-10 protocol means that in a one-kilometer radius from the site of infection or ground zero, hogs will be prohibited from entering and going out of the area, and eventually be depopulated.

For the seven-kilometer radius, swine would be under surveillance with restricted movements, and blood testing would be undertaken.

For the 10-kilometer radius from ground zero, mandatory monitoring and reporting of swine disease occurrences shall be implemented.

Espino also directed a thorough investigation and if warranted, the filing of appropriate cases against unscrupulous individuals who directly or indirectly contributed to the new round of ASF infection in the province just to gain undue profit.

He also approved the recommendation on the formulation of a reward system to encourage the active involvement of the citizenry in the intensified crackdown.

I am confident that this new case of ASF can be contained just like before, noting the usual unity, cooperation, and commitment among local government units, the national government agencies especially the DA and the Philippine National Police, and the provincial government executives and employees, Espino said.

Assistant provincial veterinarian Jovito Tabarejos said, were it not for these new cases, the DA was expected to formally certify our ASF-free status this month.

Tabarejos said the first ASF case in the province this year was recorded in Barangay Linoc, Binmaley and later last week, some hogs were also found positive in a barangay in Malasiqui town.

Last year, Mapandan and Bayambang towns were affected by ASF but the virus was contained.

Source: Philippines News Agency