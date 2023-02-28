Pangasinan donates P2M to typhoon-hit areas

MALASIQUI, Pangasinan: The provincial government of Pangasinan has donated PHP2 million to the provinces of Maguindanao and Antique, as well as to the capital town of Kalibo in Aklan.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Pangasinan Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council (PDRRMC) officer Rhodyn Luchinvar Oro said the amount was granted to the local government units (LGUs) through Resolution 6.

"Likas na sa mga Pangasinense ang pagtulong lalong-lalo na sa nangangailangan. Kaya naman upang ipadama ang suporta at pagmamalasakit ng pamahalaang panlalawigan ng Pangasinan sa liderato ni Governor Ramon Guico III ay nagpa-abot ng tulong pinansyal (It is natural for Pangasinenses to help, especially those in need. In order to show support and concern, the provincial government through the leadership of Governor Ramon Guico III gave financial aid)," he said.

He added that of the total amount, PHP1 million went to Maguindanao, PHP500,000 to Antique province, and PHP500,000 to Kalibo.

"Umabot sa milyon-milyon ang naging danyos sa kanilang agrikultura at imprastraktura (The damage in agriculture and infrastructure have reached millions)," Oro said.

He added that they were inspired by the determination and strength of the residents in these areas despite the calamity they have been through.

"They were very grateful to the provincial government for the aid they have received," he said.

Oro personally turned over the amount to the localities in the second and third week of February.

It can be recalled that Severe Tropical Storm Paeng devastated many parts of the country in October last yea

Source: Philippines News Agency