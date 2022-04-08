﻿Pangasinan cops on full alert for Holy Week, summer vacation

The Pangasinan Police Provincial Office (PPPO) is now on heightened alert and augmented its forces for the observance of Holy Week and the rest of the summer vacation this year.

In an interview on Thursday, PPPO information officer Maj. Katelyn Awingan said the provincial command has already issued guidelines to all the chiefs of police in the province to ensure a peaceful and orderly Lenten week.

Awingan said police personnel from all stations in the province will monitor places of worship as well as other areas of convergence, such as tourist destinations and bus terminals.

“Nagkaroon tayo ng augmentation force mula sa ating mobile force company at sa ating mga force multipliers sa mga barangay para mabantayan ang mga lugar na pupuntahan ng ating mga kababayan (We had augmentation force from the mobile force company and other force multipliers in the barangays to monitor areas where people will visit),” she said.

Awingan said all chiefs of police have already coordinated with various local disaster risk reduction and management offices for immediate and effective response to any untoward incidents.

“Lahat po ng ating kapulisan lalo na ng mga tourist police ay equipped sa pagbibigay ng first aid dahil dumaan sa tamang trainings ang ating mga pulis (All of our police personnel, especially the tourist police, are equipped to give first aid because they underwent training),” she added.

Awingan reiterated the need to comply with the minimum health and safety protocols to prevent the further transmission of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

“Ipinapaki-usap natin sa mga turistang magpupunta sa Pangasinan na magdala ng kanilang mga proper identification tulad ng vaccination cards dahil may ilang mga establishemento pa rin sa lalawigan ang nagre-require nito sa pagpasok (We ask the tourists who will visit Pangasinan to bring their proper identification like vaccination cards as some establishments in the province still require this before entry),” she added.

Source: Philippines News Agency