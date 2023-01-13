Pangasinan barangay officials get cash aid

ALAMINOS CITY: The provincial government of Pangasinan has distributed cash amelioration in the amount of PHP1,000 or PHP5,000 each to around 2,000 barangays officials in the first district of the province in recognition of their effort during the pandemic.

“We appreciate your help and service to the province so we have this,” said Governor Ramon Guico III in his message to the beneficiaries during the distribution on Thursday afternoon.

Guico said barangay officials are considered front-liners in the fight against the coronavirus disease 2019.

“We have already given cash amelioration to the barangay health workers last year and now to the barangay officials,” he added.

Barangay captains from Alaminos City, Agno, Anda, Bani, Bolinao, Burgos, Dasol, Infanta, Mabini and Sual towns each received PHP5,000.

The rest which includes Sangguniang Kabataan chairperson, barangay secretary, treasurer and civilian volunteer association members got PHP1,000 each.

The same cash amelioration will be distributed to the barangay officials in the entire province.

“Malaking tulong ito sa amin. Itago ko muna ito pang-emergency (This is a big help to us. I will keep this for the meantime and will use it in case of emergency),” said barangay councilman Vivian Cabacongan of Barangay Ambabaay in Bani town.

Barangay captain Edwin Ochale of Bani town also thanked the provincial government for the cash aid they have received.

“Masaya kami at naalala nila kami at ‘yong effort namin sa pandemic (We are happy that they remembered us and recognized our efforts during the pandemic),” he said.

Senator Allan Peter Cayetano, who visited the province on the same day and assisted in the distribution, also expressed his appreciation to the barangay officials.

He said a bill to increase the allowances of the barangay officials has been filed in Congress.

“We appreciate you barangay officials because without your cooperation, the projects of the national and local government will not work,” he added.

Cayetano, during his term as representative of Taguig-Pateros 1st district, and other solons filed a bill seeking to upgrade the status of barangay health workers from volunteers to government workers with more financial benefits.

Cayetano said he targets building more health centers in all the villages in the country and some super health centers complete with doctors, laboratories and pharmacies, among others.

Source: Philippines News Agency