﻿Pangasinan bans entry of C. Valley chicken, poultry products

The provincial government of Pangasinan temporarily prohibits the entry of chicken and poultry products from Cagayan Valley due to the threat of Avian influenza or bird flu.

In Executive Order No. 0030 posted on Wednesday, Governor Amado Espino III said there is an urgent need to prevent the entry of all chickens from the Cagayan Valley in the province of Pangasinan to safeguard the poultry industry, as well as to protect the general public from the ill effects of the disease.

“Department of Agriculture Regional Office 2 confirmed that around 200 chickens have died caused by the avian flu virus or H5N1. Research and diagnosis from the integrated laboratory in Tuguegarao City confirmed the cases of avian flu in the region,” he said.

He said there were reported cases of bird flu in the province of Isabela.

Espino said provincial veterinarian quarantine officers are deputized to put up checkpoints in the possible entry points of chicken shippers from Cagayan Valley, such as the Tarlac-Pangasinan-La Union Expressway and other strategic road lines.

“Further, in order to ensure safety of our constituents and our poultry industry, all local chief executives are directed to strengthen biosafety, hygiene, and sanitation standards in slaughterhouses/abattoirs, public markets, and poultry farms in their respective jurisdiction,” he added.

The provincial government of Pangasinan earlier this year implemented a temporary total ban on entry of all quails and ducks from the provinces of Bulacan and Pampanga amid the reported bird flu.

Source: Philippines News Agency