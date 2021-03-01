Panelo condoles with kin of ex-Cavite guv Ayong Maliksi

Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Salvador Panelo on Saturday offered condolences to the family of former Cavite Governor Erineo “Ayong” Maliksi who passed away on Wednesday.

“We express our sincerest and heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and loved ones, as well as the supporters, of Erineo ‘Ayong’ S. Maliksi who died last Wednesday, February 24, at the age of 82,” Panelo said in a press statement.

Maliksi’s passing was announced by his son, Imus, Cavite Mayor Emmanuel Maliksi, through a statement posted on Facebook.

Maliksi’s son did not mention the cause of the late politician’s death.

Maliksi, 82, started his political career as vice mayor of Imus, serving from 1980 to 1986. He was then elected as the town mayor in 1988 and served until 1998.

He also served as Cavite's second district representative from 1998 to 2001 before getting elected as Cavite governor for three terms from 2001 to 2010. He returned to Congress from 2010 to 2013.

Maliksi also served as the chairman of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office from 2015 to 2016.

Panelo said Maliksi would surely be missed by Caviteños.

“Gov. Ayong was a committed public servant who was well-loved by Caviteños. He first served his province of Cavite as the vice-mayor, then mayor of its capital, Imus, from 80s up until the late 90s. He became a three-term governor of the province from 2001 to 2010 and also represented its second and third districts in the lower chamber of Congress,” he said.

Panelo also prayed for the eternal repose of Maliksi’s soul.

“As we join our countrymen, particularly the constituents of Cavite, in honoring and paying tribute to the life and service of Gov. Maliksi, we pray that his soul may rest in peace and that the perpetual light may shine upon him,” he said.

Source: Philippines News Agency