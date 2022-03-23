﻿Panel reviews minimum wage for Soccsksargen

The Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board – Soccsksargen (RTWPB-12) will hold a public consultation for possible adjustment of the region’s minimum wage rates.

Jessie Dela Cruz, RTWPB-12 secretary, said Wednesday the move is part of the board’s ongoing review of the area’s socio-economic situation and its impact on the prevailing minimum wages.

The public consultation will be held on March 30 at the Anchor Hotel here.

“This is to determine whether a new wage order should be issued, considering the prevailing socioeconomic condition of the region,” Dela Cruz said.

As of Wednesday, the official said the agency has not received any petition for wage adjustments and the review was based on the principle of “motu proprio,” or through the initiative of the RTWPB.

Under the amended rules of procedure on minimum wage fixing, Dela Cruz said the RTWPB may initiate a minimum wage review on their own, or by a petition filed.

Officials and representatives from workers’ and employers’ sectors as well as government agencies will be invited for the public consultation, he added.

Interested parties may also attend the activity and submit position papers regarding the minimum wage issue to the RTWPB-12.

Current minimum wage rates in the region are at PHP336 for workers in the non-agriculture sector, and PHP315 for agro, retail, and service sectors based on the 2020 wage adjustments.

Soccsksargen comprises the provinces of South Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat, Sarangani and North Cotabato, and the cities of General Santos, Koronadal, Tacurong, and Kidapawan.

Source: Philippines News Agency