Panel of prosecutors formed to handle more raps in P6.7-B shabu haul

MANILA: A Department of Justice (DOJ) official on Wednesday said a panel of prosecutors has been constituted to handle additional complaints in the October 2022 drug operation that yielded 990 kg. of shabu worth PHP6.7 billion. The panel came about after a collaborative case conference between the DOJ and the Philippine National Police (PNP) that started on Dec. 15, following an investigation into potential anomalies and irregularities committed by certain individuals during the said operation, DOJ Assistant Secretary Mico Clavano said in a statement. The DOJ emphasizing its dedication to due process and justice, said that "once the evaluation of the complaint and evidence is thoroughly completed, the panel will immediately initiate the preliminary investigation of the additional complaint." "This process is critical to ascertain the facts and to hold accountable those who may have violated the law, " the department added. 'Both the DOJ and the PNP reiterate their unwavering commitment to combating illega l drug trade and associated criminal activities. The collaboration between these two agencies in this case is a testament to their resolve to uphold the rule of law and protect the safety and well-being of the Filipino people,' the DOJ said. Last April 10, Interior Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr. revealed that ranking PNP officials were seen in video footage of the operation, which led to the arrest of dismissed police Master Sergeant Rodolfo Mayo Jr. and nine others. Abalos said some police officers took 42 kg. of shabu before the inventory of the confiscated 990 kilos of illegal drugs based on the CCTV footage. The stolen 42 kilos of shabu were recovered on Oct. 15. Source: Philippines News Agency