Panay’s 1st Covid-19 patient recovers

A 65-year-old man from Guimbal town, Iloilo province, the first confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) case in Panay island, survived the disease and was discharged from the hospital on Sunday (April 12).

The patient was admitted in a hospital in this city on March 13 after experiencing cough and fever last March 6.

Dr. Marlyn Convocar, Department of Health-Center for Health Development in Western Visayas regional director, said in previous press conferences that the patient has no travel history but had contact with relatives who visited Japan.

In a statement, The Medical City where the man was treated, said the patient has “completely recovered” and has been discharged after his “repeat Covid test has shown negative result”.

Meanwhile, the municipality of Guimbal celebrated the recovery of their townmate.

“We, his townmates, are in high spirits for his recovery and thankful to the people who were with him as well as his family throughout his fight for survival,” Guimbal mayor Oscar Garin said in an official statement.

He said the patient’s survival should serve as a reminder for the town folks not to be complacent, but strengthen the fight against the disease.

“As mayor of Guimbal, I hope that the true story of survival shall serve as an eye-opener for all of us that despite of the painful experiences and hardships, we must have the fortitude and strong faith in God, that we must be one in our prayers in times of adversities such as this experienced by our fellow Guimbalanon,” he added.

Meanwhile, the man’s 51-year-old female house help, who also tested positive for the disease, remains under strict home quarantine.

Dr. Jay Dorin, Guimbal municipal health officer, said in an interview that Guimbal’s second patient had undergone repeat testing for Covid-19 on Sunday and is awaiting result.

As of Sunday, Guimbal already have zero probable and suspected cases.

The town has three confirmed Covid-19 cases. Aside from the recovered patient and one in strict home quarantine, the town has recorded one death, a 58-year-old male who expired last March 30.

Dorin said all of his 15 close contacts had tested negative of the virus.

The mayor, meanwhile, continues to call for Guimbal folks to continue to follow precautionary measures to contain the spread of the disease.

“Our struggle is not yet over that is why, we should continue to follow all necessary precautionary measures and be supportive of all the actions of the government for our safety,” he said.

Iloilo province’s recovery brings the total recoveries of Western Visayas to six, according to the regional health office’s data.

Other recoveries include a 61-year-old female from this city; a 56-year-old male from Bacolod City; a 28-year-old male also from Bacolod City; a 45-year-old male from Capiz province; and a 41-year-old female from Negros Occidental

Source: Philippines News Agency