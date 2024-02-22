Panagbenga posts record-breaking float participants with 33

BAGUIO CITY: The Baguio Flower Festival Foundation, Inc. (BFFFI) said Thursday 33 floats are joining the flower float parade on Sunday, with 29 floats competing in various categories. Anthony de Leon, Executive Committee chair, said the number of entries this year is nearly double compared to the average of 14 to 15 floats in the past. 'This is a historic record, considering that it is not easy to come up with a float. You have to spend a lot for a float,' he said. De Leon said floats joining the Baguio Flower Festival, also known as Panagbenga, flower parade do not compete against one another but are gauged relative to standards, primary of which is 95 percent of its decorations are made of fresh flowers, plants, and greens. He said the average cost for a big float is PHP500,000, and expenses increase further if the truck to be used is rented since it has to be on the designated preparation site for about three to four weeks. Evangeline Payno, chief of staff of the Panagbenga Secretariat, said flower prices usually drop after Valentine's Day. 'This year, we were told that prices of flowers remained stable and high, making floats expensive. But we are glad that those who committed to participate were serious about joining the parade,' she said. She said there are non-competing entries - those of the city government of Baguio, the Department of Tourism, and the two Hall of Famers, the Baguio Country Club and SM Baguio. She said the 14 competing medium-sized floats are owned by Bingo Plus, Commission on Elections, Converge ICT Solutions, Inc., KFC Philippines, Mang Inasal, Palawan Pawnshop and Palawan Express Pera Padala, Paragon Hotel and Suites, Procter and Gamble, Fresh N' Famous Foods Inc. (Chowking), Unilever Phils. (Knorr), Unilever Phils. (Sunsilk), Unilever Phils. (Surf Fabric Conditioner), Unilever Phils. Inc. (Surf Powder), and Zaparita Garden. The 13 big floats entries are owned by the Bases Conversion Development Authority and John Hay Management Corp., Binggrae, Glamorouso Urdaneta City, GMA Kapuso/Walang matigas na pulis sa matinik na missis program, Gorden Arches Corp./Mc Donalds Philippines, International Pharmaceutical Inc., Jollibee Foods Corp., National Authority for Child Care/ Regional Authority for Childcare, Nongshim, Regasco, Pangasinan Solid North Transit, SCD, and Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority. Two small floats are competing this year. 'We hope to have more next year, considering that we have opened the small float or cart that does not entail so much logistics.,' Payno added. Source: Philippines News Agency