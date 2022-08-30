Pampanga wins PSL 21U Luzon title

Pampanga claimed the inaugural PSL 21U Luzon Leg title after sweeping Pasig in their best-of-three finals last week at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center in San Fernando City, Pampanga.

Being the host team for the entire series, the Delta made good use of their home-court advantage as the fans cheering them on gave them the energy to push further until the end even as they clamped on defense in the final moments of both their games against the Pirates.

In Game 1 last Tuesday, Justin Bautista saved Pampanga as he stole the ball off a supposed Kent Pelipel pass to seal a 92-91 double overtime win.

Bautista never gave up on the play despite Sonny Estil deflecting the ball from him off a CJ Delfino inbound pass.

In the clincher on Thursday night, the Delta held the Pirates to just nine points in the fourth quarter en route to an 86-76 win.

For winning the championship, Pampanga won PHP100,000 cash as well.

Pasig won a consolation prize as its main man, Jonnel Policarpio, won the PSL 21U Luzon Leg Most Valuable Player award.

The former Malayan High School of Science star, who has already committed to La Salle for college, averaged 16.5 points, 12.6 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.8 steals, and 1.1 blocks during the Luzon Leg up to the semifinals.

The Delta and the Pirates, by virtue of being the finalists for the Luzon Leg, are now qualified for the PSL 21U National Finals slated later this year. They will join the Consolacion Sarok Weavers and the Mandaue Plastic Men, the finalists of the Visayas Division, and the Davao Occidental Dreamers and the Bukidnon Cowboys, the finalists of the Mindanao Division.

Davao Occidental and Bukidnon are playing as of press time to begin their best-of-three Mindanao Finals, while Consolacion and Mandaue will play later Sunday at the start of their best-of-three Visayas Finals.

Source: Philippines News Agency