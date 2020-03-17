Pampanga placed under state of calamity due to Covid-19

The Sangguniang Panlalawigan here has declared the province under a state of calamity in the light of the continuous threat of 2019 coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

The provincial legislative body issued the calamity declaration through a resolution passed during its regular session on Monday in a move to curb the spread of the Covid-19 in the province.

So far, there are three persons confirmed to have been infected with Covid 19 in Pampanga. One of them died at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Medical Center (OLMCMC) here last March 11.

The first patient, codenamed PAMP 1, is a Grab driver from Porac town and was plying routes at the Clark Freeport and other areas in Pampanga. He is presently confined in a Metro Manila hospital.

The second, PAMP 2, worshipped in a prayer room in San Juan, Metro Manila and was exposed to one confirmed Covid-19 case. He is now confined, quarantined and being treated at the Jose B. Lingad Memorial Regional Hospital, a facility managed by the Department of Health (DOH).

The Sangguniang Panlalawigan found it urgent to favorably act on the resolution for a state of calamity declaration as recommended by the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Council (PDRRMC) headed by Governor Dennis Pineda.

“It is hereby resolved to declare the entire province of Pampanga under state of calamity to address, contain and prevent the spread of Covid-19 and its ill effect and impact on the people of the province,” the resolution states.

With the approval of the resolution, Pineda is authorized to utilize and disburse budget from the Quick Response Fund of the province that is primarily for the aid, medicine, relief, rehabilitation, reconstruction, and other works and services to calamity-affected communities in the province.

“Now, we can use our budget and we can do more other policies that can be implemented in the province for the welfare of the Kapampangans,” the governor said.

Earlier, the municipalities of Porac and Floridablanca were earlier placed under state of calamity following reports of Covid-19 cases in the said towns.

Source: Philippines News Agency