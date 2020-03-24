Pampanga now has designated facility for PUIs

Governor Dennis Pineda has designated the Diosdado P. Macapagal Memorial Hospital (DPMMH) as a facility to house patients under investigation (PUIs) for the new coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

Pineda ordered that buildings B and C of the DPMMH be utilized exclusively for PUIs to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

He called on Kapampangans who are experiencing signs and symptoms of Covid-19, such as fever, colds, sore throat and diarrhea, to directly go to DPMMH for treatment.

“DPMMH will be of use only for PUIs,” the governor said as he appealed to patients with other cases, like childbirth, to go to their nearest district hospital.

He warned private hospitals against turning away patients who are showing symptoms of Covid-19.

Provincial medical consultant Dr. Jay Rivera said the provincial government wants to prioritize having a facility that can cater to PUIs to prevent the spread of the virus.

Rivera said DPMMH is 100 percent ready to cater to PUIs.

“Rest assured that our nurses and staff here are all safe for we are equipped with complete equipment like disinfectants and proper guidelines and protocols,” he said.

As of Monday, Pampanga has two Covid-19 cases, three deaths, and 38 PUIs.

Meanwhile, persons under monitoring (PUMs) are pegged at 7,973. There are also 827 PUMs who have completed the 14-day quarantine. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency