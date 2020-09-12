Pampanga guv commits to strict compliance with health protocols

The provincial government has committed to continue enforcing coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) protocols as the National Task Force Against Covid-19 called on local government units (LGUs) and the private sector to harmonize their efforts against the disease.

Governor Dennis Pineda said the provincial government and LGUs have been quick in getting infected persons at the village level, isolating them, and helping treat them.

“While those are being done, we also put up additional isolation facilities to be able to accommodate more infected persons. We cannot afford to shut down the economy while we manage this public health problem. We deal with these at the same time,” Pineda said in a statement on Friday.

He also advised business establishments to strictly comply with the protocols imposed by the Department of Health (DOH)

“We have agreed that once an incident of infection is confirmed, the owner must immediately close the establishment for disinfection and make workers undergo swab tests. That is the protocol that must be followed,” Pineda said, adding that hospitals must set aside 30 percent of their bed capacity for Covid-19 cases.

The Coordinated Operations to Defeat Epidemic (CODE) team met on Thursday with local government officials and other stakeholders in Central Luzon to discuss and share best practices and strategies in response to the pandemic.

During the meeting that was held at the Quest Hotel in Clark Freeport, National Policy Against Covid-19 Chief Implementer, Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr., said the CODE is being done to “balance the economy and public health.”

Deputy Chief Implementer Vince Dizon, on the other hand, said striking a balance between protecting the people’s health and reviving the economy could be achieved through unity and cooperation among all sectors of the community.

As of September 10, the DOH 3 (Central Luzon) has reported 7,893 total confirmed cases in the region wherein 1,206 are active cases.

It placed the total number of recoveries in the region at 2,510 and the total number of deaths at 181. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency