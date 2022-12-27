Pampanga exec orders strict implementation of ‘e-sabong’ ban

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga: Governor Dennis Pineda on Tuesday ordered local chief executives in the province to ban “e-sabong” or online cockfighting operations, particularly the unlicensed and illegal ones.

In his memorandum, Pineda directed the local government unit (LGU) officials to strictly implement the banning of e-sabong, which, he said, has victimized and corrupted some “cabalen” or residents of the province.

“It has come to the attention of this office that despite the suspension by the national government of online/e-sabong operations, unlicensed and illegal online cockfighting operations are still being conducted by some unscrupulous individuals/groups and that the same has victimized and corrupted some of our cabalens,” he said in his memorandum.

He likewise asked the local leaders “to bring to justice any and all person/s engaged in unlicensed and illegal online cockfighting operations so that they may be dealt with in accordance with the law.”

Pineda reminded the local chief executives to comply with and observe all the pertinent issuances of the Office of the President, the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) and Executive Order No. 16-2022 of the Office of the Governor.

Last May, the governor issued Executive Order NO. 16-2022 implementing the directives of former President Rodrigo Duterte and PAGCOR to e-sabong operators to shut down all gaming websites and cease gaming operations.

Duterte approved the cessation of e-sabong operations upon the recommendation of Secretary Eduardo Año of the Department of the Interior and Local Government last May 3.

On May 4, PAGCOR directed all e-sabong operators to shut down all gaming websites and cease gaming operations, including all accredited auxiliary operations and off-cockpit betting stations effective immediately.

Source: Philippines News Agency