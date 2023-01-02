‘Pambansang pabahay’ to go full swing this year: Acuzar

MANILA: Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) Secretary Jose Rizalino Acuzar said Monday the administration’s Pambansang Pabahay Para sa Pilipino (PPPP) program would go full blast this year.

He said the initial construction of mid and high-rise buildings could begin during the first quarter or as soon as documentary and legal requirements are met.

“I am optimistic that we can start with the construction of the projects with complete documentary and legal requirements in a few months,” he said. “And we expect to go full blast within the year.”

Since its launch in September, or a few weeks after Acuzar’s appointment as DHSUD chief, the PPPP program has already attracted the interest of 47 local government units across the country which have signed Memoranda of Understanding with the department.

The PPPP aims to build one million housing units every year in the next six years of the Marcos administration to bridge the growing housing gap.

The flagship housing program is backed by several government financial institutions (GFIs) like the Home Development Mutual Fund or Pag-IBIG Fund, which allocated P250 billion for the program. Others were the Land Bank of the Philippines, the Government Service Insurance System, the Development Bank of the Philippines and the Social Security System.

The program also gained the support of the country’s private developers’ groups, like the Subdivision and Housing Developers Association Inc. (SHDAI), the National Real Estate Association Inc. (NREAI) and the Organization of Socialized and Economic Housing Developers of the Philippines OSEHDP).

“Kailangan po nating magsama-sama at magtulung-tulong upang makamit ang pangarap ng ating mga kababayan na magkaroon ng sariling tahanan na disente, ligtas at abot kaya (We need to unite and work together to fulfill the dreams of our countrymen to have their own decent, safe and affordable homes),” Acuzar said

