Palo diocese warns faithful vs. group soliciting donations

The Archdiocese of Palo in Leyte on Thursday warned the faithful against a group purportedly soliciting donations for church activities.

In a Facebook post, the diocese said the group Filipino Katoliko, Inc. is not affiliated with it, as well as with the Roman Catholic Church.

“It has reached our knowledge that members of a certain group called Filipino Katoliko, Inc. are roaming around soliciting donations among our Catholic faithful. While we respect their right to ask for donations, this, however, caused confusion among our faithful,” it said.

The archdiocese issued the advisory as they have received several inquiries about the group.

The diocese also urged priests under its parishes to inform churchgoers of the matter.

“Let us inform the faithful in our respective parishes that this group is not in any way connected to the Archdiocese of Palo nor to the Roman Catholic Church,” the archdiocese added.

