Palicte prevails in Jordan boxing tourney

Two Filipino boxers on Wednesday opened the Philippine campaign in the Asian Boxing Confederation (ASBC) Elite Championships in Amman, Jordan with contrasting results as Mario Fernandez dropped a close bout while James Palicte won convincingly in his own match.

The 29-year-old veteran Fernandez lost a close 3-2 decision to the host country’s Yousef Iashash in their featherweight match (57 kg) on Day2 of the competition.

The airman from Bukidnon fought a spirited fight, connecting with some snappy combinations but had his hands full as the wily Jordanian employed some unorthodox tactics to earn the nod of the judges from Morocco, Italy and Kyrgyzstan. Those from Bulgaria and India saw the fight in favor of Fernandez.

Palicte, a 28-year-old boxer from Bago City, bucked a rather listless first round to take the next two rounds as he picked up the pace against Iraqi Jaafar Abdulreal Sudani, clinching the bout, 4-1 in the light welterweight class (63.5 kg).

ABAP coaches Don Abnett, Roel Velasco and Gerson Nietes were at ringside for both fights.

There are 13 Filipino boxers in the championships (7 men, 6 women) including Tokyo Olympians Nesthy Petecio, Carlo Paalam and Irish Magno.

Women’s coaches are Reynaldo Galido and Mitchel Martinez. ABAP secretary-general Marcus Manalo is team manager

