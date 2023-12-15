Palestinian sports community mourns as 85 killed in Israeli attacks

ISTANBUL: At least 85 Palestinian athletes were killed in Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip and West Bank between Oct. 7 and Dec. 6, according to a report. The Palestinian Football Association, in its comprehensive report issued Thursday, underscored the profound impact on the sports community by the Israeli war in Gaza. The casualties included 55 football players and 30 players in other sports. It said Israeli occupation forces targeted Palestinian athletes and sports facilities, especially football players, as well as club presidents, administrators and referees. The report said Israeli bombings led to the destruction of nine sports facilities - four in the West Bank and five in the Gaza Strip. It also noted that occupation forces detained three athletes in the West Bank and that four athletes sustained injuries during the attacks. Source: Philippines News Agency