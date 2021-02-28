Palestine confirms 1,555 new Covid-19 cases, 11 deaths

RAMALLAH, Friday, February 26, 2021 (WAFA) – Palestine today recorded 1,555 new Covid-19 cases and 11 deaths, according to Health Minister Mai al-Kaileh.

She announced that 1,555 Palestinians tested positive for the highly contagious virus and 11 others died of it in the occupied territories.

Among the new 1,555 cases, 1,427 cases were recorded in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, and 128 others in the besieged Gaza Strip.

In the West Bank, Hebron district was ranked the first with 335 cases, followed by Ramallah & al-Bireh (287) cases, Bethlehem (202) cases, Nablus (166), Jerusalem suburbs (95) cases, Salfit (86) cases, Tulkarm (78) cases, Jenin (58) cases, Jericho & the Jordan Valley (52) cases, Qalqiliya (39) cases and Tubas (29) cases.

Al-Kaileh identified the deaths as 10 cases from the West Bank and another from the besieged Gaza Strip.

The West Bank deaths were distributed as follows: one case in Hebron district, another in Salfit, another in Bethlehem, two others in Nablus, two others in Ramallah & al-Bireh, another in Qalqiliya and two others in Jerusalem suburbs.

She added that 648 Covid-19 patients recovered; 510 recovery cases in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, and 138 others in Gaza.

She pointed that 100 Covid-19 patients are getting treatment in intensive care units, including 33 who are connected to ventilators.

Recoveries account for 91.3 percent of total cases since the pandemic outbreak in March, active cases for 7.6 percent and the death toll accounts for 1.1 percent.

Source: Philippines News Agency