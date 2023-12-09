Palawan Sailors Join ‘Atin Ito Coalition’ Flotilla to Assert Philippine Sovereignty in West Philippine Sea

El Nido, Palawan - A group of sailing enthusiasts and activists from Palawan joined the Manila-based 'Atin Ito Coalition' flotilla on Saturday in El Nido, preparing to embark on a journey to the disputed areas of the West Philippine Sea (WPS) on Sunday.

According to Philippines News Agency, convenor of the Palawan Patriots for Peace and Progress (P4), this coalition, primarily made up of residents from Palawan’s 3rd District, aims to participate in the 'Christmas Sail' to assert Philippine sovereignty over parts of the WPS. The flotilla plans to visit Ayungin Shoal, Patag and Lawak Islands, and the inhabited Pag-asa Island to distribute gifts to resident and deployed soldiers, highlighting the Philippines' presence in these contested areas.

Ortega mentioned that the group's involvement in the expedition received support from House of Representatives Speaker Martin Romualdez, the current caretaker of Palawan’s 3rd District following Rep. Edward Hagedorn's passing. He described his group as a multi-sector collective focused on educating Palaweños about the disputed region and motivating them to defend the country’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

The 'Atin Ito Coalition' comprises various organizations, including the youth-driven Ahon Palaweño, Chef Aiza's Community Kitchen, the Environmental Legal Assistance Center (ELAC), Palawenyo Savers Club, the Pioneer Publication of Palawan State University (PalawanSU), and Saguda Palawan. At the time of reporting, members of the alliance, along with local journalists, were traveling from Puerto Princesa City to El Nido, where they will meet for a safety briefing before setting sail.

The coalition, whose flagship is the Kapitan Felix Oca, embarked from Manila on Friday with an initial count of 40 boats. The final size of the flotilla, with the inclusion of the Palawan sailors, remains to be determined. The group faces a challenging 420-km journey to Ayungin Shoal, with their farthest destination, Pag-asa Island, located 560 km from El Nido.