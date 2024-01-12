Palawan ranks 4th in Tripadvisor world’s trending destinations

MANILA: Palawan has been named the world's fourth trending destination in Tripadvisor's 2024 Travelers' Choice Award Best of the Best Destination. The award places the island together with popular destinations across the world, including Tokyo in Japan, Seoul in South Korea, Halong Bay and Sapa in Vietnam, Bogota in Colombia, Pattaya in Thailand, Casablanca in Morroco, and Taipei in Taiwan, among others. Perfect for multi-day and extended tours, Palawan offers a diverse travel experience to tourists from sun and beach to a relaxing nature trip in its world-class heritage sites. The Travelers' Choice Award described Palawan as a 'slice of heaven' teeming with exotic wildlife, quaint fishing villages, and UNESCO World Heritage Sites. One of the reviewers wrote that El Nido is also among the must-visit places on the island. "Don't miss visiting the Small Lagoon on Miniloc Island. It should be a stop on your Island hopping tour anyway, but this was my favorite stop. Absolutely beautiful water and rock format ions. Make sure to take a kayak and paddle all the way in," the review read. The recognition is a testament that Palawan is a must-visit destination for global explorers seeking an immersive and unforgettable experience, Department of Tourism (DOT) Secretary Christina Frasco said. 'As Palawan continues to turn heads and warm hearts across the globe, this latest accolade from TripAdvisor is but a testament to the island's timeless allure,' Frasco said. She said the DOT would do its part in ensuring Palawan's sustainability tourism development while offering 'enhanced tourism experience for travelers'. "We could not be more grateful to the travel community for placing Palawan at the forefront of global travel trends. This singular achievement motivates us to maintain our commitment to sustainable tourism and showcase the beauty of Palawan to the world. Further to this, Palawan's winning streak on TripAdvisor will certainly have a positive impact on its tourism industry,' she said. 'With the global recognit ion, the island is poised to attract a surge in visitors, providing a boost to the local economy and reinforcing Palawan's position as a top-tier travel destination," she added. Tripadvisor's winners were based on the reviews and opinions collected from travelers and diners on its platform over 12 months. 'Travelers' Choice Best of the Best is our highest honor. The award takes into account the quality and quantity of traveler reviews and ratings, and ranks the very best accommodations, destinations, beaches, restaurants, and things to do in specific categories and geographic areas, as rated and reviewed by travelers,' Tripadvisor said. 'Travelers' Choice Best of the Best award winners are among the top 1% of listings on Tripadvisor,' it added. Source: Philippines News Agency