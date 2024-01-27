Palawan provincial government gives cash aid to rescued boat crew

PUERTO: The provincial government here will extend financial assistance to seven residents of Calandagan Island who were rescued by the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) on Friday after going missing earlier this week. The seven men were crossing a stretch of ocean aboard their motorized banca (boat) on their way to the coastal municipality of Araceli on Wednesday, when rough seas toppled their vessel. Eventually, Alfredo Abad, the boat's skipper, along with his companions Roque Luhan, Jacky Paalan, Janjan Paalan, Roberto Bacolod, Alvin Edar, and Tomas Vigonte, were spotted and picked up by a PCG vessel approximately 7.6 nautical miles east of North Verde Island in the municipality of Roxas. Governor Dennis Socrates immediately ordered that financial aid be given to the seven survivors after learning about their ordeal, Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office chief Abigail Ablaña said in an interview on Saturday. 'The provincial government will also take care of their immediate needs, such as psycholo gical and psychosocial services. Then, they will be given cash and food packs to take home,' Ablaña told reporters in Filipino. She added that simple welcome ceremonies were held at Puerto Princesa's pier when the survivors were delivered safely ashore by the PCG's 317-foot multi-role response vessel, BRP Melchora Aquino. Upon their arrival, they received medical assistance from the Provincial Health Office and will continue to receive an undetermined amount of financial support until they are fit enough to return home, according to Ablaña. Meanwhile, Ensign Chrieson Dave Gabayan, spokesperson for PCG District Palawan, recounted how the seven men became subjects of a massive multi-agency search and rescue operation that also included the Philippine Air Force, the Philippine Navy and the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office. On Wednesday, the men departed from Calandagan for Araceli. It was not until Thursday when the wife of one of the passengers reported them missing, Gabayan said. They survived the three-day ordeal, exposed to harsh elements, by riding on the inverted boat's keel as it aimlessly drifted off course and through their seamanship abilities as they are fishermen by profession. Calandagan is a four-square-kilometer island village under the jurisdiction of Araceli town but separated by a stretch of ocean. Source: Philippines News Agency